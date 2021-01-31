Randy Orton, Edge Will Enter Royal Rumble First, Natalya Final Entrant In Women's Rumble

✖

The first two entrants in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, as well as the final entrant in the women's Rumble match, have been confirmed. As revealed Saturday evening on the return of WWE Backstage on FS1, Randy Orton will enter the men's Rumble in the first position. He will be followed by Edge in the second spot, allowing the two men to pick-up where they left off when they last fought in the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" back at WWE Backlash in June.

Also on WWE Backstage, Natalya defeated Tamina Snuka in a match to earn the right to be the final entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match.

The final card for the WWE Royal Rumble is as follows: