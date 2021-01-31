Randy Orton, Edge Will Enter Royal Rumble First, Natalya Final Entrant In Women's Rumble
The first two entrants in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, as well as the final entrant in the women's Rumble match, have been confirmed. As revealed Saturday evening on the return of WWE Backstage on FS1, Randy Orton will enter the men's Rumble in the first position. He will be followed by Edge in the second spot, allowing the two men to pick-up where they left off when they last fought in the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" back at WWE Backlash in June.
Also on WWE Backstage, Natalya defeated Tamina Snuka in a match to earn the right to be the final entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match.
Emotions are running high for @NatbyNature after earning the #30 spot in tomorrow's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/0poQopM03D— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2021
Tomorrow, @RandyOrton will need to stand the test of time.
He enters the #RoyalRumble Match at #1! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/vWyKEIbkPI— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2021
We just learned that @EdgeRatedR will enter tomorrow's #RoyalRumble Match at #2! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/EEgpPSNLNZ— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2021
The final card for the WWE Royal Rumble is as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
- WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg
- WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Including: Randy Orton entering #1, Edge entering #2, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mustafa Ali, Otis, Sheamus, Jey Uso, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, John Morrison, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Braun Strowman, and 12 more men to be revealed.
- 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Including: Natalya entering at #30, Nia Jax, Bayley, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, and 18 more women to be revealed.