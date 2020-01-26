Photo: MVP’s Royal Rumble Return Possibly Spoiled by Titantron Test

WWE only has four spots left in Sunday night’s Men’s Royal Rumble match, but it looks like they’ve got at least one surprise return lined up for the show. On Saturday night WrestlingNews.co uploaded a photo a Minute Maid Park (the site for tonight’s show and the home of the Houston Astros) that showed the Titantron in full view from the stadium’s window. The classic logo for Montel Vontavious Porter, MVP, could clear be seen as the production team ran through a test for the big screen. Porter originally wrestled in WWE from 2005-10 mostly as a midcard for both Raw and SmackDown, though he did get two reigns as United States Champion and held the WWE Tag Team Championships once.

Porter was released from his WWE contract in December 2010 and would go on to have stints in New Japan Pro Wrestling (and was the first man to hold the IWGP Intercontinental Championship), Impact Wrestling, MLW and Ring of Honor over the next 10 years. In 2019 he wrestled 22 times across 15 promotions, with his latest bout taking place on Dec. 14.

Like many wrestling stars, Porter was on the “Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux” wrestling cruise last week.

Heading into Sunday night, here’s the full Royal Rumble card.