New Day's Brodie Lee Tribute Gear At Royal Rumble Has WWE Fans Talking
Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day reunited backstage during the Royal Rumble on Sunday, showing off their special Luke Haper/Brodie Lee-themed matching ring gear. The gear featured the red flanel look Harper often used during his days in the Wyatt family, and the trunks featured Lee's likeness from his days as "The Exalted One" in AEW. The three were incredibly close with Jon Huber, and have paid tribute to the former Intercontinental Champion numerous times following his tragic passing last month.
You can check out some of the best fan reactions to the gear in the list below! Both E and Woods will compete in this year's Men's Rumble, while Kingston is not clear to compete due to injury.
"I see EVERYTHING! I have eyes at the back of my head!" - @SamiZayn
You sure about that? 😂 #RoyalRumble @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/8mnG6nD8PR— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
A Closer Look
prevnext
We miss you, Jon ❤️
The New Day pay tribute to Jon Huber/Luke Harper 🙏#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/AKFS5HDoK6— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 1, 2021
Beautiful
prevnext
Beautiful tribute to Brodie Lee on the New Day's gear. Freaking amazing! #RoyalRumble— 'Semi-Talented' Brian Zane (@zmanbrianzane) February 1, 2021
Touching
prevnext
The Brodie Lee gear 🥺#RoyalRumble— Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) February 1, 2021
Teary-Eyed
prevnext
Omg it’s Brodie Lee/Luke Harper gear! I love it so much. 😭😭😭 #royalrumble pic.twitter.com/vJUplVrzKR— Brandon Met Adam Cole 🤟🏾😎 (@iBrandonB) February 1, 2021
Kofi's Back! (But Can't Wrestle Tonight)
prevnext
Brodie Lee love from @kofi - awesome! #RoyalRumble— Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) February 1, 2021
Legends
prevnext
The New Day are fucking legends #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/UfdMz509JC— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) February 1, 2021
Never Forget
prev
New Day rocks for all time, and don't forget it. pic.twitter.com/tJDvMUvWQs— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) February 1, 2021