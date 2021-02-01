New Day's Brodie Lee Tribute Gear At Royal Rumble Has WWE Fans Talking

Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day reunited backstage during the Royal Rumble on Sunday, showing off their special Luke Haper/Brodie Lee-themed matching ring gear. The gear featured the red flanel look Harper often used during his days in the Wyatt family, and the trunks featured Lee's likeness from his days as "The Exalted One" in AEW. The three were incredibly close with Jon Huber, and have paid tribute to the former Intercontinental Champion numerous times following his tragic passing last month.

You can check out some of the best fan reactions to the gear in the list below! Both E and Woods will compete in this year's Men's Rumble, while Kingston is not clear to compete due to injury.