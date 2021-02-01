WWE's Roman Reigns Puts Away Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble In Botched Finish

✖

After a chaotic few weeks on SmackDown between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, it all came down to a Last Man Standing Match at the Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship. Adam Pearce successfully got Owens into this spot after some contract shenanigans, and now it was time for Owens to do his part and put Reigns down. Owens was out first, and then Roman Reigns hit the entrance ramp with Paul Heyman by his side, though no Jey Uso interestingly enough.

Owens charged right at Reigns, but Reigns dished out a Superman Punch and knocked Owens down soon after. Owens got to his feet and evaded a spear from Reigns with a big kick and then hit Reigns with a pop-up powerbomb, but Reigns made it to his feet at the count of 4.

Reigns then caught Owens but Owens got to his feet and threw Reigns into the ring post. Reigns turned it around though and threw Owens shoulder first into the steel steps. Reigns followed that up with a spear that sent him hard to the ground.

Reigns waited for Owens to get up and then picked up the steel steps, slamming them into Owens. He picked them up again and hit Owens across the face, sending him down to the ground. Reigns then hit him again with the steps, sending Owens down one more time. Owens was up and kicked Reigns in the face, knocking him down and knocking the steps from his hands.

Owens slammed Reigns' face into the stairs three times and then threw him into the LED screens several times. Reigns got up and Owens slammed him face first into more LED screens and then kicked him in the face. Owens then went to pick up the steel steps and he slammed them into Reigns, sending him atop the equipment table.

Owens then climbed up and grabbed a chair, but Reigns hit him in the eyes. Reigns hit Owens with a chair to the ribs, but Owens fought back. They would trade attacks until Owens hit Reins in the face with a huge kick, and then grabbed a chair and hit Reigns in the knees and legs, followed by a slam on Reigns' back. Reigns returned the favor with several attacks that left Owns hurt and then Reigns tried to push Owens towards the edge, but Owens stunned him and sent him reeling towards the edge instead. Reigns hit Owens with a Superman Punch and then threw Owens into the tables, breaking them in half.

Still, Owens got to his feet in time. Owens was feeling the pain though and went backstage for some unknown reason. He kept walking until he came across the training ring backstage. All of a sudden Reigns came through in a golf cart, slamming into Owens, and the collision resulted in a broken windshield.

Owens was down but got up at the count of 9, and Reigns then unloaded on him with punches. Owens got up again at the count of 8, and before Reigns could attack him again Owens punched him an then pop-up power bombed him into the table. Owens then climbed up and splashed Reigns, breaking the table in the process. Reigns barely made it up at the count of 9, and his legs were spaghetti at this point.

Owens sent Reigns down again and then grabbed a ladder. Owens slammed the ladder into Reigns' face, leaving him atop a table. Owens then got in a forklift and lifted a palette. He then lifted the palette and climbed on top of it, leaping and hitting a senton on Reigns and shattering the table beneath. The referee started the count, and Owens was up, and Reigns got up at the count of 9, but quickly feel back over.

Owens kept dragging Reigns through to the concession area, and Reigns was bleeding in a few places. Owens dragged Reigns out to the ring area once more, and the referee started the count again. Reigns would beat it, but then would turn the tables and slam Owens through the LED screen. He almost got counted out but he rolled off the stage and ended up on his feet, beating the count at 9.

Roman then pulled out some handcuffs and tried to secure Owens, but Owens put a stop to it and slammed Reigns into a light pole. Owens then handcuffed Reigns to the light structure. He was then about to be counted out but Reigns slammed the referee into the pole and knocked him out before he could count him out.

He then hit Owens with a low blow, sending him to the ground, and then Heyman came out to get the handcuffs off, but a new referee came out and started the count. After a bit Heyman was able to get Reigns out, and once he did he instantly went and applied a guillotine to Owens, who looked passed out.

The referee started the count, and that was all she wrote for Owens.

Here's the full card for the Royal Rumble:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Men's Royal Rumble: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Beliar, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, TBA

