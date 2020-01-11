WWE Royal Rumble Updated Card: New Names Announced for Big Match

This year’s edition of the WWE Royal Rumble is just over two weeks away, and as we draw closer to the event in Houston, Texas, the card continues to grow.

Specifically, WWE has announced some new names for the men’s Royal Rumble match, bringing the total announced to 13. This leaves 17 remaining spots as of right now.

So far confirmed for the men’s Rumble are: Brock Lesnar (#1 entrant), Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, and Elias.

Elias made his intentions known during Friday night’s SmackDown, singing a song and targeting Lesnar. Due to injury over the fall, Elias has not wrestled a match on television since early September.

Only three names have been announced for the women’s Royal Rumble as of right now: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross. This leaves 27 slots to fill, with some of them (just as in the men’s Rumble) expected to be surprise entrants.

The updated card for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble is as follows:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Competitors Announced: Brock Lesnar (#1 entrant), Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, and 17 others TBD.

Competitors Announced: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and 27 others TBD.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

As always, ComicBook.com will have full coverage of the event on Sunday, January 26th. Make sure to check back with us in the interim for all of the latest news on WWE as they head into one of their biggest shows of the year that sets us on the path to WrestleMania 36, and give me a folllow on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the world of WWE.