Rusev Pledges Thousands to WWE Employees Affected by Coronavirus Pandemic

Just a few short weeks before he was released by WWE, Rusev took to social media to announce that he would be pledging $20,000 to WWE wrestlers, production stuff and their extended families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The former United States Champion wrote back on March 24, “In Bulgaria we say ” It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart” I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE extended family that are sitting at home without income. WE can’t do it without y’all. Production, security, etc. LOVE YALL.”
Rusev was released on Wednesday along with more than 20 active wrestlers, backstage producers, announces and referees.
Thank you All, Rusev out!— Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020
The virus has forced WWE to cancel all live events and move all television tapings from their planned arenas to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The PC will also host WrestleMania 36, which will reportedly be taped later this week and air on April 4-5.
After spending a chunk of 2019 off television, Rusev returned in mid-September and kicked off a controversial storyline involving his real-life wife Lana leaving him and marrying Bobby Lashley. The story eventually led to a mixed-tag match on Raw involving Liv Morgan in January, and Rusev was quietly shunted off television afterwards due to a reported contract dispute.
News broke on Tuesday morning that Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke have both been placed in quarantine, which will keep both from competing at WrestleMania.
