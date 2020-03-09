Watch: WWE Ruthless Aggression Documentary Season 2 Coming in Fall 2020

WWE released the trailer for Season 2 of the WWE Network documentary series Ruthless Aggression on Monday, highlighting more topics the series will cover when the show returns in the Fall of 2020. The series, which covers the time period in WWE history from 2002-08, initially debuted back in mid February and covered topics like the introduction of WCW stars, the rise of John Cena and Brock Lesnar, the Evolution faction and most recently the brand split between Raw and SmackDown. Based on the trailer the second season will cover different concepts from the era like the Divas Search, Tough Enough and the introduction of the Money in the Bank and Elimination Chamber matches.

WWE has yet to announce an official release date, but you can watch the Season 2 trailer below:

God damn – I want this NOW! Season 2 of Ruthless Aggression is coming this fall and it looks amazing. Peep Booker T telling Triple H someone was going to get hurt before the first Elimination Chamber in ‘02… (spoiler, that person would be Triple H). pic.twitter.com/aNjN3xHbli — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 9, 2020

The first season’s second episode revealed that Cena, a 16-time world champion and icon of the era, was nearly released by the company back in 2002. The only thing that saved him was the introduction of his rapping gimmick, which he personally came up with after Stephanie McMahon heard him freestyle rap.

“I was told I’d be getting my release at Christmas cuts because it just wasn’t working. And there was no argument there, it wasn’t,” Cena said. They gave it to me on a silver platter — John Cena, Ruthless Aggression. And I failed, I messed it up.”

The era wound up creating stars like Lesnar, Cena, Randy Orton and Batista, all of whom have continued to affect WWE history up until the present day. The first two aforementioned wrestlers are already booked for WrestleMania 36, while Orton will presumably face Edge at the April 5 show.

