Watch: WWE Releases Ruthless Aggression Season 2 Trailer

WWE released the trailer for the second season of the Ruthless Aggression documentary series this week, once again recapping the 2002-08 era of WWE history. The first season, debuting back in early 2020, recapped the WWE’s shift from the Attitude Era following WCW’s downfall and the departures of Steve Austin and The Rock, John Cena’s rise to prominence, the Evolution faction, Brock Lesnar and the first brand split between Raw and SmackDown.

The new season, set to premiere after the Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 21 on Peacock, will kick off with an episode covering The Rock’s Hollywood persona that concluded his initial run with the company. Other episodes like the Elimination Chamber, the growing Women’s Division, the Money in the Bank concept, Shawn Michaels’ return from retirement and Tough Enough were all hinted at in the trailer.

Earlier this year, Chris Jericho and former WWE head writier Brian Gewirtz talked on Twitter about how they came up with the idea for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which was originally pitched as something quite different.

“True story!!! (Brian Gewirtz) and I came up with that entire match concept. Well almost all of it… @VinceMcMahon insisted that the contract be in a briefcase,” Jericho wrote.

“16 years ago this was originally conceived as a 1-time only “Hollywood Dream” match with RVD climbing a ladder, grabbing a contract & declaring his dream was to bring back ECW.I think we had potential “dreams” for everyone.Wish I remembered them,” Gewirtz wrote.

As for “The People’s Champ,” The Rock spoke with ComicBook earlier this week about another potential WWE run.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run,” Johnson said. “I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense.”

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills,” he added. “I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that’s always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see down the road.”