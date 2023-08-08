WWE: Another WWE Champion Is Dealing With an Injury

WWE's current champions seem to be dealing with an injury bug. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens has been working through an undisclosed injury for a while and was recently written off TV with an onscreen attack from The Judgement Day, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville just went down with a surgery-requiring ACL tear and Roman Reigns was apparently "hurt" early on in his match with Jey Uso at SummerSlam. Now it appears the company has another injured champion on its hands as Sami Zayn has an injured elbow.

This week's Monday Night Raw saw Zayn get written out of the six-man tag match main event that involved Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and The Judgement Day. As he was being attacked backstage by JD McDonagh, fans spotted a golf ball-sized knot on Zayn's elbow. Dave Meltzer is now reporting Zayn has an injured bursa sac, causing massive swelling. Both Zayn and Owens were in Detroit this past weekend but did not defend their tag titles. Zayn still managed to assist Rhodes, Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura pick up the win on Raw though his elbow was heavily protected.

Sami Zayn’s elbow looking freaky. Hope it’s not too bad#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/d3SMmu28n9 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 8, 2023

Sami Zayn Hasn't Given Up on Becoming World Champion

Zayn came inches away from beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in February and has since pivoted his attention to WWE's tag team division. However, he noted in a recent interview with Xfinity that his dreams of winning WWE's top prize aren't over.

"It would have been kind of perfect, a storybook ending, if I had dethroned Roman. Sure, of course, but if you look at more five years from now, ten years from now, the totality of where it all lies, I think you will see that it is one great chapter, hopefully, in a story," Zayn said. "For sure, unquestionably, whether it was the right or wrong decision, the way it ended, there is no question that had it gone my way that night in Montreal or at WrestleMania or something with Roman, unquestionably it would have been a moment that would have definitely been replayed many times. I still think what we did was very special and as you can see by what has continued to happen with The Usos and Roman, that story still has some special moments. This is one of those things where you just need time to see where it all falls.

"I don't know if this is a valid comparison, but it's almost like when Brock (Lesnar) beat Undertaker and ended the streak," he continued. "It was such a shocking moment that you kind of didn't know what to make of it. I remember watching it live with Juice Robinson. He was so frazzled by it, 'I need five years to know whether this was the right call or not.' It's kind of true. You had to wait several years to see all the consequences and ripple effects of that moment. It took five years to see 'this all goes back to do that.' Maybe it was chapter one, for me personally, in this huge story that is my quest to one day win the big one."

