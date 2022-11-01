WWE's Sami Zayn Has Successfully Turned "Ucey" Into a Meme
Sami Zayn's latest interaction with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on this past week's Friday Night SmackDown launched a new meme among online wrestling fans — "Ucey." For context, Reigns confronted Jey over not falling in line with the rest of The Bloodline in accepting Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but Zayn intervened and explained that Jey just wasn't feeling "very Ucey" lately. This immediately caused everyone in the ring to start cracking up, but fans caught on so quickly that they were still chanting it at Reigns during this week's Monday Night Raw.
The meme has since spread all over Twitter, and you can see some of the best below! WWE returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with the Crown Jewel event, where Reigns and the Usos will both be defending their undisputed championships.
Ucey Fruit!
Guys come on pic.twitter.com/VlQpKQCb5Y— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 1, 2022
He Really Does
Where's This Shirt, WWE?
SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY !!!! 👕#SmackDown #sammyzayn #Ucey #UCE pic.twitter.com/1mchy4hQr4— JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) October 30, 2022
Best Sign at Raw
Keep it UCEY my dog#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ozx3ssd3oA— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 1, 2022
Good Point!
If Jey Uso wants to be more Ucey he has to bring this back. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SBUb9vAbIp— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) October 31, 2022
Ucey Juice
can’t forget the ucey juicy my dawg pic.twitter.com/MxToV5SkDk— ًdarius (@THEBLOODLlNE) November 1, 2022
Ucey Pebbles!
I did my best lmao 😂 ucey pebbles pic.twitter.com/M0FSHqKUCB— 🌰TheBadGuyNoah 🌰 OSU 8-0 (@TheBadGuyNoah) October 30, 2022