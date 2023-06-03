Zelina Vega and LA Knight Win Spots at WWE's Money in the Bank, Four More Qualifying Matches Revealed

Last night's episode of WWE SmackDown featured the first chance for Superstars to secure a spot in the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, though before the night was over we got four more Qualifying matches announced. The first two matches featured Zelina Vega vs Lacey Evans and Montez Ford vs LA Knight, and up first was Vega, who defeated Evans to get the first spot in the Women's Ladder match. LA Knight then took on Ford in a battle of fan favorites, and it would be Knight climbing a ladder and giving fans a preview of what could happen at Money in the Bank.

Next week's SmackDown will feature four more qualifiers, starting with Shotzi vs IYO SKY. Michin will take on Bayley, and then Santos Escobar will take on Mustafa Ali. The last match of the four will be Butch vs Baron Corbin, and all will take place on next week's episode.

The #MITB contract is life changing and these two are giving it EVERYTHING they've got tonight to earn the right to compete for it. 😤



Who will be the first woman to qualify for the #MITB Ladder Match? @ZelinaVegaWWE @LaceyEvansWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0ZZFvKY2eu — WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2023

During SmackDown, Vega was ambushed by Evans during the commercial break, and when the bell finally hit Evans kept up the attack. She stomped on Vega in the corner and then locked in a hold, spinning Vega and throwing her into the corner turnbuckle. Vega evaded Evans and then caught Evans with a kick to the head before going for a cover, but Vega kicked out.

Vega kicked Evans again but Evans slammed her down and went for the cover again. Evans started getting frustrated by the referee not counting to 3, and then another hold was applied. Evans continued to get more offense in, but Vega wouldn't fall. Evans went for another move but Vega reversed it and hit the Code Red, winning the match and earning her spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Next, it was time for the Men's Money in the Bank qualifier match between Montez Ford and LA Knight. The bell rang and Knight and Ford locked up, with Knight quickly hitting Ford with a few slaps to the head before pushing him into the ropes. Knight and Ford traded holds and then Ford slapped Knight a few times to return the favor.

Both of these men are deserving. Only one can qualify. 😤



Who's heading to London to compete in the #MITB Ladder Match on July 1st? 🪜🇬🇧@RealLAKnight @MontezFordWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OpuZ05k9iz — WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2023

Some shoves followed and then Ford knocked Knight down with a shoulder tackle. Knight dodged several attempts from Ford but Ford finally connected on a kick and then charged at Knight in the corner. Knight dodged the hit but Ford came back with another, though Knight then knocked Ford over the ropes and to the floor below.

Ford was soon back in the ring and on a roll, hitting a combination of offense that left Knight grounded and on the mat. Knight then picked up Ford and slammed him down for a cover attempt, but Ford kicked out. Knight then punched Ford and knocked him down again, and Knight then hit a springboard moonsault but missed. Ford came back with a Rock Bottom into a cover but Knight kicked out.

Ford threw Knight into the ropes but he connected with a kick and then both men collided with a clothesline in the center of the ring. Strikes followed and then Ford hit a headbutt on Knight as well as a kick to the head. Ford went up top but Knight stopped him and met him up there. Ford pushed Knight down and continued climbing, but Knight met him up top. Ford knocked him down again and went for the double stomp but Knight evaded.

Ford then rolled up Knight but Knight rolled through it and grabbed the ropes without the referee seeing. He got the 3 count and the win, and Knight is now moving on to Money in the Bank.

Are you excited for Knight being in the Money in the Bank match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!