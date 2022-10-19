Sasha Banks Advertised for Upcoming USA Network Appearance

Sasha Banks is advertised to appear on the new USA Network show Barmageddon, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. This will mark the first time Banks has been on USA since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw in May and were promptly stripped of their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and suspended indefinitely. Reports of Banks being granted her release have popped up ever since, but WWE has never outright confirmed it and still has both women on their official WWE.com roster. It's worth noting that the advertising has her listed as Sasha Banks and not under her real name, Mercedes Varnado.

The official show description reads, "Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the series will see Shelton open the doors of his Nashville-based bar Ole Red to welcome a rowdy crowd for live music sing-alongs and well-loved bar games — with a twist! With Daly behind the bar and Shelton on stage, Bella will keep the competition fierce and set the stakes as celebrity friends go head-to-head in games such as Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts ('Shelton Darts') and many more." Bella, Carson Daly and Blake Shelton will host, while the guests include Banks, Trace Adkins, Martin Kove, Jay Pharoah, Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Mike Vrabel, Kane Brown, Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Brie Bella, Chris Young and Elle King.

Banks' Post-WWE Future

Both Banks and Naomi have made a number of public appearances since their WWE walk-out, but it's still unclear what their next step will be either in or out of WWE. Banks recently changed her Twitter handle to her real name, leading fans to think she might be moving on from wrestling. But then "The Boss" turned around this past weekend and reposted fan art of her challenging Kairi Sane to the IWGP Women's World Championship in Stardom.

What do you think Banks does next? Do she and Naomi wind up back in WWE sooner than later? Or are they done with wrestling? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!