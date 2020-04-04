WWE Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Sasha Banks’ Blue Jumpsuit to Marvel’s Mystique, Avatar, and More

WWE had its final SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania, and part of the night’s lineup included a triple threat match between Tamina, Naomi, and Lacey Evans. The match was to select the last opponent for a match challenging Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Championship, but when Bayley came out to sit in on commentary she wasn’t alone. With her was her best friend Sasha Banks, and Banks once again impressed with her outfit, wearing a gorgeous sparkling blue jumpsuit. It didn’t take fans long to react on social media, and while everyone pretty much loved it, fans couldn’t decide on one thing to compare it to. Whether it was X-Men‘s Mystique, Nintendo’s Samus, Avatar’s Neytiri, or a host of other examples, people had plenty of comparisons to make, and you can find some of the best starting on the next slide.
We definitely think there is something to the Mystique comparisons, specifically the Mystique seen in Fox’s X-Men films (both Rebecca Romejin and Jennifer Lawrence’s versions). The blue is the same hue after all, and it shines just like the original costume.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Granted, she can’t change her form, but hey, it still looks cool.
Hit the next slide to see some of the best reactions, and you can view the full WrestleMania 36 card below.
WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. TBD
Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day (Ladder Match)
Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory
Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka
Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
Elias vs. King Baron Corbin
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
What did you think of Sasha’s Mystique themed gear tonight? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!
Mystique
It didn’t take long for someone to make the comparison between Sasha’s dress and Mystique, and when you see the two pictures side by side, it’s hard to argue at all.
Sasha be looking like Mystique from Xmen #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ODOEIoHBAO— Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua77) April 4, 2020
“Sasha be looking like Mystique from Xmen #SmackDown”
Fanta
One fan compared Sasha’s blue look not to a person or an X-Man but to a bottle of blue Fanta.
Why Sasha Banks got the Fanta look tonight? 🤔 #SmackDownOnFox #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cJ5at76bd4— Amit x (@MrAmeat) April 4, 2020
“Why Sasha Banks got the Fanta look tonight? Thinking face #SmackDownOnFox #SmackDown”
Sparkly Mermaid
Another fan went a different route, saying that Sasha looked more like a sparkly mermaid.
Sasha Banks looks like a sparkly mermaid.— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 4, 2020
It’s nice during a time when I’m living in yoga pants and tie dye.#SmackDown
“Sasha Banks looks like a sparkly mermaid.
It’s nice during a time when I’m living in yoga pants and tie dye.
#SmackDown”
Samus
Another fan drew inspiration from a gaming classic, saying Sasha was looking like Samus Aran of the Metroid series.
Sasha Banks out here looking like Samus Aran.#SDLive— Joshua “Wash Your Hands” Quest (@Pheqes) April 4, 2020
“Sasha Banks out here looking like Samus Aran.
#SDLive”
The Smurfs
One fan decided to go with an iconic cartoon for their comparison, saying Sasha was representing the Smurfs in all that blue.
Sasha Banks representing the Smurfs. @D1Smurphy has a new favourite this weekend… #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sbv81XH2eL— Ashley Redman (@DJRedders) April 4, 2020
“Sasha Banks representing the Smurfs.
@D1Smurphy
has a new favourite this weekend… #SmackDown”
An X-Men Villain
Another fan definitely agreed about Sasha’s similarities to X-Men villain Mystique.
Sasha Banks came out looking like Mystique and today is a great day. #SmackDown— ً (@Rapidity856) April 4, 2020
“Sasha Banks came out looking like Mystique and today is a great day. #SmackDown”
Avatar
One fan was getting some big Avatar vibes after seeing Banks in all that blue.
Sasha Banks with all that blue on tonight #SashaBanks #LegitBoss #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fDtEeQo48E— Brandon Gilbert (@rockstarblayze) April 4, 2020
“Sasha Banks with all that blue on tonight #SashaBanks #LegitBoss #SmackDown”
That Same Vibe
More and more fans were seeing the Mystique comparisons and couldn’t help but agree.
@OVONupe1017 tell me Sasha Banks don’t look like Mystique bro pic.twitter.com/LNiktxlosG— ThreeJay (@_hmj3) April 4, 2020
“@OVONupe1017
tell me Sasha Banks don’t look like Mystique bro”
One More For The WIn
Yet another fan couldn’t help but see Mystique in Sasha’s blue jumpsuit, and we can’t blame them for seeing the similarities.
Who wore it better?— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) April 4, 2020
Sasha Banks or Mystique?#SmackDown #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/0EpbQhTQVJ
“Who wore it better?
Sasha Banks or Mystique?
#SmackDown #Wrestlemania”