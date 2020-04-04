WWE Fans Can’t Stop Comparing Sasha Banks’ Blue Jumpsuit to Marvel’s Mystique, Avatar, and More

WWE had its final SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania, and part of the night’s lineup included a triple threat match between Tamina, Naomi, and Lacey Evans. The match was to select the last opponent for a match challenging Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Championship, but when Bayley came out to sit in on commentary she wasn’t alone. With her was her best friend Sasha Banks, and Banks once again impressed with her outfit, wearing a gorgeous sparkling blue jumpsuit. It didn’t take fans long to react on social media, and while everyone pretty much loved it, fans couldn’t decide on one thing to compare it to. Whether it was X-Men‘s Mystique, Nintendo’s Samus, Avatar’s Neytiri, or a host of other examples, people had plenty of comparisons to make, and you can find some of the best starting on the next slide.

We definitely think there is something to the Mystique comparisons, specifically the Mystique seen in Fox’s X-Men films (both Rebecca Romejin and Jennifer Lawrence’s versions). The blue is the same hue after all, and it shines just like the original costume.

Granted, she can’t change her form, but hey, it still looks cool.

Hit the next slide to see some of the best reactions, and you can view the full WrestleMania 36 card below.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. TBD

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day (Ladder Match)

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

What did you think of Sasha’s Mystique themed gear tonight? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Mystique

It didn’t take long for someone to make the comparison between Sasha’s dress and Mystique, and when you see the two pictures side by side, it’s hard to argue at all.

Fanta

One fan compared Sasha’s blue look not to a person or an X-Man but to a bottle of blue Fanta.

“Why Sasha Banks got the Fanta look tonight? Thinking face #SmackDownOnFox #SmackDown”

Sparkly Mermaid

Another fan went a different route, saying that Sasha looked more like a sparkly mermaid.

Samus

Another fan drew inspiration from a gaming classic, saying Sasha was looking like Samus Aran of the Metroid series.

The Smurfs

One fan decided to go with an iconic cartoon for their comparison, saying Sasha was representing the Smurfs in all that blue.

An X-Men Villain

Another fan definitely agreed about Sasha’s similarities to X-Men villain Mystique.

Avatar

One fan was getting some big Avatar vibes after seeing Banks in all that blue.

“Sasha Banks with all that blue on tonight #SashaBanks #LegitBoss #SmackDown”

That Same Vibe

More and more fans were seeing the Mystique comparisons and couldn’t help but agree.

One More For The WIn

Yet another fan couldn’t help but see Mystique in Sasha’s blue jumpsuit, and we can’t blame them for seeing the similarities.

