Sasha Banks Fires Back at Booker T After He Critiques Bayley

Between Bayley's record-breaking SmackDown Women's Championship reign and their current WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reigns, the Golden Role Models of Bayley and Sasha Banks have been riding high on all three WWE brands in recent months. They've also been quick to shout down anybody who dares to criticize them, especially on social media. Not even two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was safe from their wrath when he commented on Bayley during a recent edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast.

The funny thing is Booker was incredibly positive when talking about the pair.

"Sasha is a major player. She is one of the talent of the roster that you can go to and they know she is always going to deliver, especially in a big match. Bayley, the same thing, even though I'm always on Bayley's case. Bayley is the quintessential worker. She may not be great at anything, but she's good at everything. So, when I watch Bayley go out and perform, now taking on this new persona — which is something that I couldn't wait until this happened — I think it's good for her."

"Everything right now is kind of on hold, in a holding pattern," he added. "And for those two to be in this position in the holding pattern is perfect."

This past week saw Banks and Dolph Ziggler pick up a Mixed Tag Match win over Drew McIntyre and Asuka on Raw to help build their respective championship matches at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Asuka retaliated by costing Banks her non-title match with Io Shirai on NXT, and now "The Empress" and Bayley will clash in a Champion vs. Champion match on this week's Raw.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on July 19. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

This week will see the second half of NXT's ongoing event, The Great American Bash, at Full Sail Live on Wednesday. Check out the card (so far) below:

NXT and NXT North American Championships: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

Street Fight: Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

Drake Maverick, Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. El Legado del Fantasma

