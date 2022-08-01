Sasha Banks and Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi are heading back to WWE, according to a new report from WrestlingNews.co. The outlet is claiming that "an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to the company. There is a belief backstage that we may see them return on tonight's show or in the near future under Triple H's regime." The pair opted to walk out on an episode of Monday Night Raw in late May over disagreements with booking and were promptly suspended, stripped of their women's tag team championships and scolded repeatedly by commentators on television. The pair have since remained silent about their status with the company but reports of them being granted their releases have repeatedly popped up (though they've never been removed from WWE.com's official roster).

With Paul Levesque now overseeing WWE's Creative team and talent relations, it's possible that he was able to mend the bridge between WWE and the two former champions. It also looks like WWE has started dropping hints about their return by mentioning both of their finishers in a tweet teasing tonight's Raw. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

With #SummerSlam in the rearview, who will make the biggest statement tonight on #WWERaw? — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2022

This story is developing...

h/t WrestlingNews.co