WWE's Sasha Banks Shows Off New Look Ahead of WrestleMania 37 Main Event

✖

Sasha Banks will make history at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night when she takes on Bianca Belair with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in the night's main event. Banks appeared on The Bump on Saturday afternoon to help promote the match and revealed she's added green highlights into her blue hair.

Banks, who recently pivoted back into being a heel, played up how little of a chance "The EST" has in her match tonight against "The Boss."

What do you think of Banks' new look? Let us know in the comments below!

While somewhat in-character, Banks told The Root this week that she feels she already belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame and should get inducted next year as a 30-year-old.

"I always felt like I was a legend in the game when I first started. I always felt seasoned as a rookie and before my time. So this is nothing new. I go up against rookies every single week on Friday Night Smackdown. This is nothing new to me," Banks said regarding the Belair match.

"This is new to her that she's going to face a star so bright," she continued. "She's just coming out of NXT, this is her first year on the main roster. If she would've listened to me, she would've walked into WrestleMania as the Women's Tag Team champion, but she didn't want to. She got a big head, she got a long braid, but come WrestleMania 37 I'm gonna show her what she already knows: That I'm the boss, the blueprint, and the standard for the women's division."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two