WWE's Sasha Banks Shows Off New Look Ahead of WrestleMania 37 Main Event
Sasha Banks will make history at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night when she takes on Bianca Belair with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in the night's main event. Banks appeared on The Bump on Saturday afternoon to help promote the match and revealed she's added green highlights into her blue hair.
Banks, who recently pivoted back into being a heel, played up how little of a chance "The EST" has in her match tonight against "The Boss."
IT'S TIME.#WrestleMania Main Eventer and #SmackDown Women's Champion @SashaBanksWWE is HERE on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/SExSXs9YAC— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 10, 2021
It's BOSS TIME tonight at #WrestleMania!@SashaBanksWWE is ready to make history in the MAIN EVENT against @BiancaBelairWWE!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/Ol1WtTSo4F— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 10, 2021
It's The Boss vs. The EST of WWE tonight in the MAIN EVENT of #WrestleMania!@SashaBanksWWE is @WrestleMania ready!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/CAomLIk7u4— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
What do you think of Banks' new look? Let us know in the comments below!
While somewhat in-character, Banks told The Root this week that she feels she already belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame and should get inducted next year as a 30-year-old.
"I always felt like I was a legend in the game when I first started. I always felt seasoned as a rookie and before my time. So this is nothing new. I go up against rookies every single week on Friday Night Smackdown. This is nothing new to me," Banks said regarding the Belair match.
"This is new to her that she's going to face a star so bright," she continued. "She's just coming out of NXT, this is her first year on the main roster. If she would've listened to me, she would've walked into WrestleMania as the Women's Tag Team champion, but she didn't want to. She got a big head, she got a long braid, but come WrestleMania 37 I'm gonna show her what she already knows: That I'm the boss, the blueprint, and the standard for the women's division."
Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:
Night One
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)
Night Two
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton