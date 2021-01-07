Sasha Banks Pokes Fun at Snoop Dogg's Top-Rope Splash From AEW Dynamite

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite saw legendary rapper Snoop Dogg climb to the top rope and nail Serpentico with a top-rope splash following a match between Cody Rhodes and Matt Sydal. The spot was, admittedly, pretty awkward as Dogg struggled to maintain his balance and landed in a way where he barely made contact with the masked wrestler below. WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, Dogg's cousin in real life, took notice of the splash and made a few comments on Twitter.

"Fam! We're gonna have to work on this," she wrote, later christening the move the "The Snoopy Splash."

😭😭🤣 fam! We’re gonna have to work on this. — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 7, 2021

Dogg has appeared on WWE television in the past and even sings the current version of Banks' theme music, but his involvement in The Go-Big Show alongside Rhodes led to his appearance on Dynamite. The TBS competition show premieres tonight.

Dogg's previous wrestling appearances include being the "Master of Ceremonies" for a match at WrestleMania XXIV and accompanying Banks to the ring for her Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 32. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's celebrity wing in 2016.

Back in mid-December Cody and Brandi Rhodes revealed they're expecting their first child.

"Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news," Brandi told PEOPLE Magazine shortly after the news broke on Dynamite. "We've had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter."

Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

"We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now," she added. "It's surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in."

Cody then commented on Twitter the following morning.