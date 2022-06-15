WWE: Sasha Banks Undergoes Eye Surgery, Debuts new Look

The WWE Universe is still hoping that things will end up working out between Sasha Banks, Naomi, and WWE after their recent falling out, and while we still don't have any news on that front, we did learn today that Banks underwent Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) at Newsom Eye, who shared some photos and videos of Banks' visit. In the last photo, we see that Banks has recently changed up her look too, changing up the blue hair of her most recent WWE look and going back to brown hair, which we really haven't seen much of since her NXT and early Raw days. You can check out the post from Newsom Eye below.

They posted the video and the photos with the caption "We are thrilled that another #WWE superstar graced us with their presence and is now seeing clear with her #NewsomEyes Mercedes Varnado was excited to have #PRK surgery with Dr. Newsom, and could not be happier with the results!

PRK is an alternative for those who might not be candidates for #LASIK and is especially good for those involved in high-impact sports. Watch her pre-surgery video and then swipe left to check out her entire journey. We loved having you @sashabankswwe"

If Banks does return to WWE, perhaps we'll see her keep this look for a bit, but that remains to be seen. As of now the latest on WWE's stance is an indefinite suspension of both Banks and Naomi, and regarding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, the early plan was to hold a tournament to crown new Champions, but then that seems to have changed and now we haven't heard anything about a tournament in a while.

That could be due to discussions between the two parties, though recent reports have indicated there's not been any movement there. It could also be that WWE has so few Women's Tag Teams at the moment that they decided to change course, but as of now there are currently no Women's Tag Team Champions. Hopefully, that changes, though at the end of the day, fans would love nothing more than for Banks and Naomi to be the ones to reclaim their Titles.

Regarding the full story of what led to all this, Banks nor Naomi have done any interviews about the fallout or what started all of it, and WWE has been the only active voice. Since then they've also removed Banks and Naomi from TV intros and the WWE shop, and have even taken down their official WWE Facebook pages.

We'll keep you updated as more details are revealed, but in the meantime let us know what you hope to see for Banks and Naomi in the comments, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful