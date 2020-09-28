Sasha Banks Sends Bayley a Warning After Her Clash of Champions Attack

✖

Sasha Banks made a surprise appearance during Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view by attacking Bayley with a kendo stick following her impromptu title defense against Asuka. "The Boss" was still noticeably suffering the neck injury Bayley gave her weeks prior, but she still managed to send "The Role Model" scrambling up the entrance ramp. Bayley betrayed her former best friend after the two failed to win back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, then claimed she was just using Banks just like Banks was trying to use her.

"Sasha I know that you're watching. Do you think that I'm some sort of idiot. That I didn't know you all these years and I didn't know what you were thinking all along. Who knows you better than me. Nobody. You were waiting for your chance," Bayley said on a mid-September edition of SmackDown. "You pretend to be my best friend, but all along you were using me, and do you know how I know that, because I was using you. I never cared about you, and I damn sure didn't care about our friendship. I used you every step of the way, and because of you I became Bayley Dos traps, and thanks to you I am the longest-reigning Women's Champion. After last week, you are completely useless to me."

Banks wrote, "I don't even have to be at 100% to make you feel me! Imagine if I was at full capacity?! Still. That. B—." Meanwhile, Bayley has stayed silent on Twitter since the attack.

I don’t even have to be at 100% to make you feel me! Imagine if I was at full capacity?! Still. That. Bitch. pic.twitter.com/KWVjzi91TT — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 28, 2020

Check out the full results from Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view in this list below. WWE will return to the WWE Network with another pay-per-view event this coming Sunday in NXT TakeOver 31.