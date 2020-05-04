WWE Now Selling Coronavirus Pandemic Face Masks for Charity

With most of the world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, WWE Shop announced this week that it will be selling WWE-themed face masks for charity for the Americares Fouhndation, which specializes in sending medical supplies to health care workers. The masks, which fit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines, features the likes of Triple H, Bray Wyatt, Ric Flair, Edge, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, the New World Order, Seth Rollins, Mustafa Ali, The Ultimate Warrior, The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Bianca Belair, John Cena, Kane, Sasha Banks and BEcky Lynch along with logos for NXT, the Raw Women's Championship and the WWE Championship.

You can check out the full list of available masks in the link below.

Be A Superstar! #WWE is proud to offer face masks that are comfortable, breathable and compatible with the CDC's guidance for non-medical face coverings. 100% of the net proceeds from your purchase goes to support @americares. Available now at #WWEShop!https://t.co/P6XGPkXrqx pic.twitter.com/zCJBbmy5mF — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 4, 2020

WWE has reacted to the pandemic in a number of ways, first by shunting all of its episodes of television to the WWE Performance Center since mid-March (including WrestleMania 36). Then in mid-April the company announced a series of cost-cutting measures to compensate for money lost during the pandemic, and as a result more than 30 active wrestlers were released while dozens of additional employees were furloughed.

"Our first quarter financial performance was strong and largely unimpacted by the COVID-19 outbreak," Vince McMahon wrote in WWE's quarterly financial report in late April. "Now we are in the midst of unprecedented times, which require us to be especially nimble, creative and efficient in order to ensure the ling-term value of WWE. We are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our performers and staff as we produce content in new ways, engage fans with a much-needed diversion and operate effectively in this evolving environment."

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released since April 15:

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

Cain Velasquez

Curtis Axel

WWE's next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, takes place this Sunday. Check out the full card for the show (as of now) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Th Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

