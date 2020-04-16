Watch: Seth Rollins Reacts to WWE Releases, Calls out Negative Wrestling Fans

Seth Rollins took to his Instagram Live on Wednesday afternoon not long after more than twenty wrestlers, backstage producers, referees, announcers and writers were released by the WWE. The decision was made, according to a press release made by the company, as a means to save roughly $4 million monthly and help compensate for the financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Many fans were angry with WWE officials for firing so many people, but Rollins urged fans to stop being negative and come together to get through this difficult time.

“But one thing I am seeing that is a little upsetting to me is all the negativity and the hostility towards WWE. This is a difficult day for everyone, for all of us and I think if ever there was a moment for us to unify, for us to try and band together and keep this business alive the best we know how, this is that moment. And I think pointing fingers or say ‘You should’ve done this, you should’ve done that.’ It just doesn’t feel like the time or the place for it. I think this is a day for compassion and for empathy and for understanding. And to try to support each other, to pick each other up.

Seth with a message for everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgGYcKdqwg — Monday Night Messiah🤗🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) April 15, 2020

And that’s for everybody, that’s not just for the guys and girls who were let go. But for all of us who are fortunate enough at this moment to still be able to have a position where we can collect a paycheck and support those who love us and those around us, we have to take it upon ourselves to work harder to make sure there’s a place for those who again, had it the worst, to come back to.

Part 2 of Seths message if I was you I recommend you listen❤️ pic.twitter.com/4gDrOHAgNd — Monday Night Messiah🤗🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) April 15, 2020

He asked for fans to support their favorite wrestlers and promotions, and that together everyone would be able to get through this.

Thanks Alex. I very much understand where all the anger & frustration is stemming from & that’s okay. This is an emotional day for all of us & some folks need to vent. For me, it’s been a lot of sadness & contemplation & a desire to unify & rally behind an industry I love. https://t.co/EP8R2w144G — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020

Do you agree with Rollins’ statements? Let us know down in the comments!

