Seth Rollins Responds to John Cena's Comments About Dean Ambrose Leaving WWE

John Cena's war of words with Roman Reigns on last week's Friday Night SmackDown tipped over into personal territory a few times. At one point Cena mentioned what had become of both of Reigns' former tag partners in The Shield — Seth Rollins is now a cackling, outlandish suit-wearing pseudo preacher while Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW) has been gone from the company for more than two years. The promo made it sound like Reigns was responsible for all of that, leading to Sportskeeda asking Rollins about the comments during an interview this week.

"I had a good chuckle about it," Rollins said. "John likes to cross some lines occasionally if you look at his history of promos in the ring, especially his face-to-face promos heading into big matches. He likes to cross the line."

"He's gotta do his thing," he added. "He wants to use my mouth to fit his narrative. And that's fine. He can do that. That's his prerogative. I would do the same thing if I was in his position with his name. That's the nature of the business. That's how we sell tickets. And that's how we get people like you talking. So, I appreciate the question but I'm the only one who has Seth Rollins' fate in his hands, so to speak."

Cena will challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam this coming Saturday, while Rollins will face Edge in a grudge match. After essentially jumping the line for another shot at "The Tribal Chief" Edge saw his title match at Money in the Bank sabotaged when Rollins arrived late in the bout and interfered.

