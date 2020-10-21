Seth Rollins Is Tired of Feuding With Rey Mysterio and Dominik

✖

When Friday Night SmackDown drafted Seth Rollins in the first round of the 2020 WWE Draft, it looked like the fresh start the "Monday Night Messiah" needed after dealing with Rey Mysterio and his family for roughly half a year. But that turned out not to be the case, as the Blue Brand later drafted Mysterio, Dominik and Rollins' former disciple Murphy over to Fridays as well later in the event. This past week's SmackDown saw the former world champ get attacked by all three after he failed to convince Daniel Bryan to join his side in "The Greater Good."

Rollins appeared on this week's edition of The Bump, where he sounded annoyed that his old foes had followed him to his new home.

"Yeah, you know, I was hoping that SmackDown would be a fresh start for me, but they [the Mysterios] don't seem to feel that way... So I guess we're gonna have to finish that unfinished business before I move on to whatever the next chapter - or the first chapter - as the Savior of SmackDown will be," Rollins said (h/t Cageside Seats).

He also addressed his issues with Bryan — "I guess my message currently is, 'stay out of my business.' The thing is, he came out there - I get what he was doing. He was excited to be on SmackDown and the new roster and all that stuff. But he had conveniently left out my name. You know, Daniel Bryan and I go back a long way, and I felt a bit insulted by the fact that he didn't mention someone who had been a big part of his career in a lot of different places. So, I took exception to it and I let him know about it. As of now, obviously, like we just mentioned with the Mysterios, I've got some unfinished business there, so I hope that he stays away. I don't need any more thorns in my side while I finish that up. But afterwards, once I'm done hopefully retiring Rey Mysterio once and for all - we can pick up where we left off."

