Seth Rollins' United States Championship Win Breaks a Nine-Year Streak for The Shield

Seth Rollins won the United States Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw, making him the second man in WWE history to become a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion. But Rollins' win also broke a streak that had nearly reached a full decade. At the 2013 Extreme Rules event, all three members of The Shield became champions with Dean Ambrose beating Kofi Kingston for the United States Championship while Rollins and Roman Reigns won the WWE Tag Team Championships from Team Hell No.

The trio would all remain champions for the next five months before Reigns and Rollins dropped the tag titles to Cody Rhodes and Goldust. And while the three would all go on to have decorated careers in WWE and beyond, Monday marked the first time since October 2013 that all three are simultaneously holding major championships. Reigns is currently more than 780 days into his reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Rollins has the US title and Moxley is on his record-setting third reign as AEW World Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

For the first time since 2013, all of The Shield are champions simultaneously. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/njFmtECzEJ — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) October 11, 2022

It was announced this past weekend that Moxley had signed a new five-year contract with AEW, so the odds of one more Shield reunion are incredibly slim. The members of the group have said as much in various interviews.

"I can say that, and maybe this might come back to bite me at some point, but I just don't think you're ever going to see the three of us team up ever again," Rollins told Digital Spy back in July. "It wouldn't look the way you want it to look. It wouldn't be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we're all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point. We needed each other back then and now none of us need the other one. We're at a point where we're all standalone stars on a different level. So to have to kind of minimize that to fit into each other's moulds, I just don't see it ever happening again."

"I think it would look a whole lot different than the next time you see us together," he added. "The next time you see us together it's going to be when we're inducted into the Hall of Fame. That's going to be it."