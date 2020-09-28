Seven New Feuds WWE Can Make After Clash of Champions

With Clash of Champions now in the rear-view mirror, WWE is moving on to a busy October lineup. This year's edition of the WWE Draft is slotted for the Oct. 9 SmackDown and Oct. 12 Raw, followed by the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view the weekend before Halloween. The Draft gives the company the chance to shake-up its rosters for some much-needed new matchup, and HIAC could be the first chance we get to see them. So to kick-off the busy month, here are seven new feuds WWE can make following Clash of Champions that could lead to an excellent Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Which match do you want to see the most? Are there any that should also be on the list? And who needs a chance of scenery via the Draft the most? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Roman Reigns vs. Kofi Kingston He is the tribal chief after all. Jimmy @WWEUsos throws in the towel to secure the victory for @WWERomanReigns at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/KQ7kWj2v8w — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020 Reigns' total domination over Jey Uso in that last five minutes was storytelling brilliance, but let's kick it up a notch. Kingston has been on the shelf for a bit, but those comments he made in a recent interview about Reigns being with a "parasite" in Paul Heyman makes me think there's something brewing between the two. Reigns could look like an absolute monster with another win over a lovable babyface, and Kofi finally gets that second shot at a world championship we never saw last year.

Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles — Hell in a Cell LAST. CHAMP. STANDING.@DMcIntyreWWE shuts the door on @RandyOrton to retain the #WWEChampionship! #AmbulanceMatch #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/ranz3HfcYg — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020 Hell in a Cell isn't until Oct. 25, and in the meantime WWE has this year's edition of the Draft lined up for early October. Both rosters could definitely use a shake-up to give some fresh matchups, and this one feels like a no-brainer. If they have something big like Styles swapping with Seth Rollins, it would instantly give McIntyre another challenger for his title. I'd say have Drew fight Keith Lee next, but I'm starting to get worried with how they're booking Lee.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks — Hell in a Cell #TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE is BACK and absolutely UNLOADING on #SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE! #WWEClash ▶️ https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/VqWsWcdPiM — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 28, 2020 It kind of has to happen at this show, right? Other than claiming Banks is still "hurt" by the neck injury, I can't see a way they can draw it out any longer. Plus if they put it inside the cell it's unquestionably the main event.

Street Profits vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for Unfied Tag Titles Next on #Smackdown it's Shinsuke and Cesaro vs Lucha House Party but first backstage their Champions Lounge was interrupted by The Street Profits ahead of their match with them this coming Monday on #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/jxa5rPeQEw — Shinsuke-Nakamura.Com | Shinsuke Nakamura Fansite (@ShinNakamuraCom) September 12, 2020 The stock for both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships can't get much lower, and tonight was proof of that (even if the matches were decent). The women's tag titles prove that have one set of champions defend the belts on multiple shows works, let's transfer that idea over to the men's side.

Keith Lee vs. Seth Rollins .@RealKeithLee hurling Seth Rollins on Raw: Greatest Hits. pic.twitter.com/wAfZrGbSSZ — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) September 7, 2020 When it comes to Rollins, the best option right now is to send him to SmackDown. But if for whatever reason that can't happen, pair him up with Keith. They'd make for some outstanding matches.

Otis vs. The Miz — Winner Gets the Money in the Bank Contract Here we go!!#SmackDown @otiswwe @tuckerwwe @TheRealMorrison @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/4Ac1oihleJ — WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2020 Yeah, it's pretty obvious this where things are headed. But the contract needs to actually be on the line.