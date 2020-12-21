Seven New Feuds WWE Can Make After TLC 2020

WWE's TLC event is in the books, meaning the company's 2020 pay-per-view schedule has officially come to an end. The 2021 Royal Rumble won't be arriving until Jan. 31, giving WWE six weeks of programming to build up to one of its biggest events of the year and (hopefully) start the new year on a high note. There are already a number of feuds that have either already been hinted at or fans have been eagerly waiting months to see, all of which could lead to some interesting episodes of television and an outstanding Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Here are seven feuds WWE can make following Sunday's TLC event. Are there any we missed? Let us know down in the comments!

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Photo: WWE) Reigns' victory over Kevin Owens was pretty definitive on Sunday, so it's unlikely that they'll stretch the rivalry out another month. "The Tribal Chief" needs a big opponent for the Rumble and Bryan seems like the ideal choice. In a perfect world you could build this feud up to a WrestleMania (just think of the years of history these two have), but since the writing is on the wall for the WrestleMania 37 plans we'll settle for a great title match at the Rumble. There is no stopping this man.#WWETLC @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/oLLW3unSOs — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020 prevnext

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Photo: WWE) Sheamus was consistently floating in the background throughout the build-up to TLC and WWE has done a great job in recent months of reminding everyone just how much history these two have. Whether they go the obvious route and have Sheamus turn heel or try to add some nuance by keeping this "brotherly rivalry" angle going, you can bet these two will bring their A-game in a title match. Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus for WWE Championship🔥🔥 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vWMSEM0Ks2 — Iron Wolf (@IronWolfNetYT) December 8, 2020 prevnext

Big E vs. Sami Zayn (Photo: WWE) We already know we're getting a title match on this week's SmackDown, but don't be surprised if they keep making E chase for the title for a while. All @WWEBigE wants to Christmas ... is the Intercontinental Championship! He gets an opportunity at @SamiZayn's #ICTitle THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/uKEaaXDy8m — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020 prevnext

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair (Photo: WWE) Since there really is nothing else going on in the women's tag division right now, they might as well have Asuka and Flair pick their feud back up over the Raw Women's Championship. At the very least it finally gives Asuka something to do with that title for the first time in months. EXCLUSIVE: After winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, @MsCharlotteWWE & @WWEAsuka attempt to figure out a team name. pic.twitter.com/CAW43Zo9ax — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 21, 2020 prevnext

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax (Photo: WWE) It's pretty clear that Baszler won't get the chance at another singles run until after she breaks up with Jax, so let's get that out of the way now. A ROYAL VICTORY!@MsCharlotteWWE returns to win the WWE #WomensTagTitles with #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ojVaInJpkZ — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020 prevnext

The Hurt Business vs. The Hardy Bros. (Photo: WWE) It's an unorthodox pick, but consider: Hardy and Riddle have issues with MVP and Bobby Lashley Riddle keeps pitching the idea of teaming with Jeff Cedric and Shelton just picked up the Raw tag titles, which the babyfaces can now chase It's either that or try to make Retribution or Lucha House Party be legitimate contenders for the tag titles, and nobody needs that. Chief Hurt Officer approved.@Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander just brought more gold to The #HurtBusiness!#WWETLC @fightbobby @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/9Lj8lHB4Mm — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020 prevnext