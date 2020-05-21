T-Shirt Released to Support Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard's Family

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was officially declared dead on Wednesday after his body was recovered at Venice Beach by the Los Angeles Fire Deparment. Gaspard had been missing since Sunday afternoon when he and his 10-year-old son Aryeh were pulled out into open waters by a riptide. The rescue team managed to save his son per Gaspard's request, but they couldn't reach him in time before he was submerged by a large wave. Since then dozens of wrestlers and hundreds of fans have mourned the 39-year-old's tragic death, and now the wrestling apparel brand COLLARxELBOW has released a new shirt fans can buy to help support Gaspard's widow Siliana and Aryeh.

Check out the shirt below.

100% of the proceeds from this shirt will go directly to Shad’s family. If you can’t afford a shirt but still want to donate send donations via PayPal to collarxelbow@gmail.com and put BEAST in the notes. Also there will be a go fund me set up shortly. https://t.co/2unUusOjIe pic.twitter.com/Ja5g2TAP6U — COLLARxELBOW (@COLLARxELBOW) May 20, 2020

Gaspard first began his wrestling training with Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2003. From 2006-10 (minus a couple of months where he was released) Gaspard wrestled primarily as one half of the tag team Cryme Tyme with JTG.

"WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39," WWE's statement on Gaspard's death read. "... Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived. Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including 'Brothers' and 'Think Like a Man Too.' WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard's family, friends and fans."

JTG took to Twitter late Wednesday night with a video of Gaspard's memorial.

Other stars who took to Twitter to pay their respects included Roman Reigns and Dave Bautista.

My very first match on FCW TV. Shad was unhappy during these times, but he was still kind to me and took good care of me. We rode to a couple towns together and he shared stories of his road experiences and his friendship with my cousin Umaga/Eki. Now they rest together. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Sv7FNDeIUv — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 20, 2020

