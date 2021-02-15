WWE's Shayna Baszler Taunts Dakota Kai After TakeOver and Teases Championship Match

✖

NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day features the anticipated finals matches for both the Women's and Men's Dusty Cup, and while we are still waiting for one of the winning teams to be crowned, we know the winners of the Women's finals already. It was Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez that took the win, and with it an opportunity to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championships. The current Champs are Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and Baszler is already targeting Kai with some bad memories.

A few minutes after the victory, Baszler shared a tweet of Baszler's previous confrontation with Kai during their time in NXT, and the GIF showed Kai cowering in fear as Baszler tried to intimidate her in the corner of the ring.

She didn't add a caption, but then again she didn't need to, and it seems Baszler is already trying to play mind games with her next opponent.

Unfortunately for Baszler, this isn't the old days, and that is not remotely the same Kai we seen in NXT today. She also has a powerhouse by her side watching her back, and while Baszler has her own in Nia Jax, this is going to be a much different match than she's expecting.

All this to say, this match cannot happen soon enough.

You can find the official description for NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day below.

"This year, Valentine's Day becomes Vengeance Day as NXT takes over! Tune in as Finn Bálor defends the NXT Title against Pete Dunne, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai clashes with Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match and North American Champion Johnny Gargano puts his title on the line against Kushida. Plus, don't miss the finals of the Men's and Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics! NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day comes your way this Sunday at 7 E/4 P on the award-winning WWE Network."

Here's the full card:

Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai (Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)

MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Kushida

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Mercedes Martinez vs Toni Storm (Triple Threat Match)

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Pete Dunne

Who do you think will win in the rematch of Kai vs Baszler? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!