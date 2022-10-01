WWE's Shotzi Finally Gets Her Tank Back on SmackDown

Over the past few weeks, Shotzi has been getting some welcome TV time on WWE SmackDown, and she's made the transformation from heel to face rather quickly. Shotzi would help out Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL a few times before tonight's match against Bayley one on one, and after weeks of rumors that she would be getting her tank back, she would finally bring it back during tonight's episode. Shotzi's music hit and then fans saw the tank make its triumphant return, and Shotzi seemed to be loving it. Fans certainly did, and Shotzi has gone from overlooked heel back to the energetic face fans loved in NXT in just a few weeks. You can check out the big return in the post below.

At the start of the match, Shotzi hit a step up Enziguri and then went after Bayley's arm before rolling her up into a pin attempt but Bayley kicked out. Bayley came back by throwing her in the corner and delivering an arm drag followed by a boot to the face, but Shotzi slammed her against the ropes. She tried to follow up but Bayley got to her feet, though Shotzi got her back on the ropes and then landed on her back, knocking her down.'

Shotzi went up top but Bayley crawled out of the way, and then Shotzi hit a big kick to the head and then bounced Bayley off the ropes, which caused her to fall hard on the floor. Back from the commercial break, Shotzi was still in control, hitting big shots and kicks to the head in the ring.

Then she slammed Bayley into the corner turnbuckle, and after playing possum a bit Bailey came back and brought Shotzi down by her leg from the top turnbuckle. Bayley hit the rose plant and that was it for Shotzi, giving Bayley the win.

Bayley was upset though and she hit Shotzi with another rose plant and then went under the ring. Bayley grabbed a ladder and put it in the ring. Then she opened it up and put Shotzi on the bottom and laid the top of the ladder over her. As she went up top to jump onto it Bianca Belair came into the ring and got Shotzi out of the ring.

Bayley then came back but Belair lifted her only for Bayley to get away. They will now face each other at Extreme Rules, and you can find the current card below:

Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

