WWE's Shotzi Wins Shot at Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Title

A six pack match kicked off the second hour of WWE SmackDown, and it would decide who would be Ronda Rousey's next challenger for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li would all compete for the chance to get in the ring with Rousey, and at several points, it looked like Raquel would end up taking the win. Then Morgan seemed prime to get another shot at Rousey for the Title, but ultimately it would end up being Shotzi who would get the pin and the win, and now she will get her shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rousey at some future time.

This is a big win for Shotzi, who had been in a Tag Team with Rodriguez over the past month or so, but it seems she will get singles push at least in the short term, but she didn't get that long to enjoy the win, unfortunately, thanks to Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Rousey would end up confronting Rousey backstage, and Baszler was by her side as well. Shotzi had some words with Rousey but then Baszler attacked her and locked her in a hold, sending her to the ground and allowing Rousey to get in a jab before the pair walked away.

Shotzi will have a chance for payback though when she goes one on one with Rousey, though she will have to account for Baszler, who has been by Rousey's side over the past month. This could end up factoring into the match, and having to face Rousey is difficult enough without having to account for sneak attacks by someone as deadly as Baszler.

Hopefully, Shotzi will bring some backup to that match just to watch her back. Perhaps Rodriguez would be up for supporting her old Tag partner, but we'll just have to wait and see.

