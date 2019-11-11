Sin Cara Requests Release From His WWE Contract

Though he’s been featured in matches on Monday Night Raw over the past few weeks, it appears luchador Sin Cara wants out of the WWE. The former NXT Tag Team Champion took to Twitter on Monday with a lengthy state (translated from Spanish) in which he officially requested his release from the company. As of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether or not they’ve accepted his request. Cara, real name Jorge Arias, was originally brought in to WWE in 2009 as a developmental wrestler named Hunico. In 2011 he started wrestling as Sin Cara, a masked wrestler originally portrayed by Luis Urive. He adopted the role of Sin Cara Negro in a feud with Urive, going as Sin Cara Azul. The feud eventually culminated in Arias being unmasked and wrestling as Hunico on the main roster, though in 2013 he took over as the official Sin Cara after Urive was released in 2013.

“Last night, after praying and considering it a lot, thinking about my children and their future, I made one of the most difficult but sensible decisions I have had to make in my professional wrestling career; I have asked for my WWE release,” a portion of his statement read. “Since I was a child, all I wanted to do was fight and all my life I have taken decisions and sacrifices to put myself in a position to fulfill that dream. There are 20 long years of experience and total dedication to my sport that I love and respect. I have traveled the world, met incredible people and fought for the incredible fans of the WWE Universe.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity they gave me, however, I realized that I am stuck in a place where I am not valued as an athlete or talent,” he continued. “I have worked hard and honestly for many years to polish my trade, I have been loyal, respectful, a team player, support and I have waited patiently for the opportunity to show the world everything I can do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came or I feel that it will ever come while I remain where I am.”

Arias is one of a handful of stars that have attempted to leave the company in recent months. Several weeks back Mike Kanellis also requested his release from his contract, though WWE has yet to grant it.