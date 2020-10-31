WWE SmackDown: Aalyah Kisses Buddy Murphy After Rey and Dominik Mysterio Brawl

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featured another interesting chapter in the Aalyah Mysterio and Buddy Murphy sort of love angle, and that got cleared up a bit after a crazy sequence that involved Aalyah, Murphy, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio. It started with Murphy coming to the ring with Aalyah and asking for her father and brother to come to the ring, because he wanted to apologize and et things right.

"I've got something I need to get off my chest," Murphy said. "I understand why Rey and Dominik Mysterio despise me, but I'm not the same person I was, but I get it. I've done terrible things. But as a man, I need to apologize to Rey and Dominik face to face, so guys if you could come out here."

"Please guys, I'm begging you, I need to apologize to you. I get everything I've done, but I need to apologize, please," Murphy said.

No one came out, and Aalyah told him it was okay, but eventually, the music for Seth Rollins played and out came Rollins. The Messiah came out and said "Murphy, Murphy, Murphy, I hate to come out here and tell you this but I think you know what I'm about to say. Rey and Dominik are never going to forgive you. Rey and Dominik are never going to accept you as you are, and most importantly, they're never going to accept whatever is going on with you and Aalyah," Rollins said.

"Now the reason I wanted to come out here and tell you that even though they won't accept you, I will. Always, I will accept you as you are," Rollins said. "I will forgive you for what you've done, and not only do i accept this relationship, but I embrace it wholeheartedly. If you guys wanted me to marry you I would right now if you wanted. There's a place for all of us in the greater good. I accept you Murphy but I also accept you Aalyah. It doesn't matter to me what your last name is, I can see it in your eyes, you're starting to see the truth of the situation. I'm not the bad guy. Every step of the way your father has forced my hand, and the way he's been acting towards you the last few weeks some would call it overprotective but it seems he's controlling you, telling you where to go and who to see. Your brother is a coward."

Dominik then ambushed Rollins from behind and attacked him, and then Murphy separated them and went after Rollins. Dominik then pushed Murphy and Murphy retaliated. Then Rey came out and hit Murphy. Aalyah then stepped in their way.

They told her to go with them but she said she's not going with them, and then she said she loves him. "I said I love him.

She then turned around and kissed Murphy, and Rey and Dominik then walked away as Rollins looked on and laughed.

Here's the description for tonight's episode.

After Jey Uso was forced to say “I quit” in order to save his brother Jimmy on Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell, what will happen next between him and his cousin Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Will Jey finally pay the consequences for losing to Reigns? And how will he do in his attempt to qualify for the SmackDown Survivor Series team against Daniel Bryan, Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's what's on deck:

Jey Uso learns of the consequences of losing to Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso (Survivor Series Qualifying Match)

Kevin Owens vs Dolph Ziggler (Survivor Series Qualifying Match)

