WWE SmackDown: All Matches Confirmed for Next Week (June 24)

Last night's episode of WWE SmackDown was quite the spectacle for a number of reasons, including the return of Brock Lesnar, who will now challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship. The episode also revealed several new additions to the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, as Drew McIntyre, Raquel Rodriguez, and Sheamus all secured spots. Looking ahead to next week's SmackDown, there will be two more Qualifying Matches for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches as well as a battle for the Intercontinental Championship, and we've got your complete rundown right here.

Let's start with Money in the Bank and the Women's Ladder Match. So far the match includes Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, and Lacey Evans, and Becky Lynch will face Asuka in a qualifying match on this coming Monday's Raw. For SmackDown, the next match will be between Aliyah and Shotzi, who have been going back and forth over the past few weeks backstage.

Next is the Men's Ladder Match, which now includes Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus, with McIntyre and Sheamus both added to the match during last night's episode. Next week will feature a match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, and it will be interesting to see if Zayn's allegiance to The Bloodline will end up paying dividends here.

The third announced match will be an Intercontinental Championship rematch between Gunther and Ricochet. Gunther was able to defeat Ricochet for the Championship during last week's SmackDown, and now Ricochet will get a chance to reclaim his Title. That said, those who remember Gunther's NXT UK Championship reign will tell you that a brief two-week reign is unlikely, but perhaps Ricochet is the one to make it happen,

With Lesnar's return this week, you can expect him to have some kind of effect on next week's show as well, and we'll likely get Reigns' response to Lesnar's return as well. As for the upcoming Money in the Bank, you can check out all of the confirmed matches for the card below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez Becky Lynch or Asuka vs and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

What do you think of SmackDown's lineup? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!