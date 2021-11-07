Two WWE SmackDown Stars Get Name Changes

WWE’s habit of shortening the names of its wrestlers continued this week. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who are cousins in real life, were recently paired up as a tag team and given the team name Los Lotharios. On top of receiving a team name, the pair also had their last names removed from their official WWE.com profiles and now go by Angel and Humberto. Together, the pair beat Cesaro and Mansoor in a five-minute tag match on this week’s SmackDown.

Garza built up his name on the independent scene down in Mexico as El Hijo del Ninja and in Impact Wrestling as Garza Jr. He signed with WWE in 2019 and won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship by the end of the year. He dropped in a month later to Jordan Devlin and was quickly moved up to the Raw roster to work with Andrade and Zelina Vega. Carrillo signed with WWE in October 2018 and began working on both NXT and 205 Live before getting bumped up in the 2019 WWE Draft. He has yet to hold a championship since joining WWE.

Over the weekend WWE announced the lineups for the Men’s and Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team matches. You can see the updated lineup for the Nov. 21 pay-per-view below:

WWE Champion (Big E or Seth Rollins) vs. WWE Universal Champion (Roman Reigns)

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin (Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match)

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Aliyah, Natalya (Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match)

The company also released another wave of wrestlers this past week, along with an unknown number of employees working on WWE’s corporate side. Check out the list of Superstars cut below: