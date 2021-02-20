WWE's Apollo Crews Goes Full Heel and Brutally Attacks Big E on SmackDown

✖

During tonight's SmackDown, a match was set between Shinsuke Nakamura and Apollo Crews, and though there wasn't a title shot on the line, it was a matter of respect for Crews, who felt like he had been disrespected by Big E after his loss last week. E was deriding him quite a bit from his couch near commentary and said it was time to move on and take on someone like Nakamura, which made Crews' defeat at Nakamura's hands even worse for Crews. Things devolved into chaos right after though, and after what Crews did to Big E next, there is no question if Crews is a heel.

After the loss Crews attack Nakamura while he was celebrating, and then threw him out of the ring. He then went to mouth off a bit to Big E, who was standing up from his chair now. Crews then went to grab the steel steps and picked them up, but Big E got in between him and Nakamura and said to put them down.

Crews then put them down and Big E went to check on Nakamura, but then Crews picked them up again and slammed Big E in the back, knocking him down. He then threw E and the stairs into the ring but a referee intervened, allowing E to roll out of the ring.

The referee told Crews to throw the stairs down, and he did, outside of the ring, which landed right on Big E. E was then rolled out on a stretcher, and Crews has the last laugh this time. When Big E is back on his feet though, he's going to have some words with Crews.

The full heel turn has been coming for a minute, but now it's finally hitting full gear, and we're interested to see if Crews ends up allying with Roman Reigns after their previous conversations.

We later saw Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville helping to take Big E to a waiting ambulance, and E was clearly in pain on the stretcher.

