WWE SmackDown: A-Town Down Under Receive New Tag Team Belts, Street Profits Win Title Shot

On this week's WWE Raw, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed the new title design for the "Raw" tag team championships, now known as the World Tag Team Championships. The titles, gold with red ribbon accents, were given to The Miz and R-Truth who obtained the titles at WrestleMania 40 during the Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match. The titles were thereby split apart which meant there would be two sets of tag team champions crowned.

On SmackDown, Triple H and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed the re-designed SmackDown Tag Team Champions which will be known as the WWE Tag Team Championships going forward. The blue and silver belts were traded in for a similar streamlined design as the World Tag Team titles, just with black accents on the middle plate. The championships resemble the old WWF Tag Team Championships, which is a welcomed throwback, especially if it means Cody Rhodes will get a new belt design as well.

Shortly after the reveal of the new titles, a Fatal Four Way for a #1 Contenders spot began with the Street Profits. Legado Del Fantasma, Authors of Pain and New Catch Republic all vying for the spot. AOP dominate the first half of the match against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, but when Pete Dunne gets the tag in for the New Catch Republic, the course of the match changes.

Later in the match, Berto blind tags himself in as he and Angel launch Tyler Bate onto the rest of the men in the ring. Legado Del Fantasma nearly pick up a win but Dunne makes the save. They give stereo Ankle Locks to Berto and Angel who somehow manage to reverse the pressure off. Back from the second break, AOP is back to taking control over Dawkins. They tag tram the NCR who counter the two big men. Ford rallies the rest of the men as they all beat down AOP to eliminate them from the equation.

Dawkins tags in Ford as they go for their blockbuster finisher but Dunne once again breaks up the pin. Bate gets the tag in for the NCR, gives a hurricanrana to Dawkins, sends Berto to the outside, Dunne catches him and they, along with Ford, launch themselves over the ropes. Bate throws Berto in to the ring and attempts the Tyler Driver. Berto flips him inside out and tags Angel in who moonsaults onto Bate and Ford gets creative with the way he breaks up the pin. Dawkins tags in they go after Angel again, this time getting the pin and the win.