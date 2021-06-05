WWE SmackDown: Bianca Belair Challenges Bayley to Hell in a Cell Title Match

✖

The EST of WWE Bianca Belair came out to the ring during tonight's SmackDown to address those who have been critical of her throughout her career, though she also addressed the current thorn in her side before the segment was over. That would be Bayley, who after an impassioned promo from Belair about what she's gone through and overcome was called out for a match. Belair admitted that Bayley's shrill laugh was getting under her skin a bit, and she wants to close the book on Bayley for good, so she challenged Bayley to a match at Hell in a Cell

Belair called for Bayley to show up and accept her challenge, but Bayley did not appear right away. After some silence, Bayley's laugh started to come through the speakers, and then she finally popped up on the screen.

Bayley told Belair she didn't get that the world didn't revolve around her, and Bayley revealed she wasn't even there. Instead, she was in her shrine to, well...herself, with pictures of her Championship wins and other big moments posted on all the walls.

She said Belair was finally giving her the fair rematch she's wanted, and she accepted the match at Hell in a Cell. Then things got weird.

Bayley brought back the disturbing cackle that previously disturbed Belair, and she kept laughing for a while. That's when the ThunderDome screens started changing to more screens of Bayley laughing until the whole ThunderDome was nothing but Bayley cackling.

Belair looked a bit confused and disturbed, and the segment came to an end shortly after.

So, it would seem the match is all but official, and if tonight was any indication, it seems we're going a bit weird with the feud, at least if we keep the whole laughing thing going for a while longer. Fans were comparing Bayley's latest iteration to Alexa Bliss and her Fiend-like powers, but hopefully, things don't go completely supernatural here.

What did you think of the segment and are you hyped for their match at Hell in a Cell?