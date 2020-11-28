WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn Gets a Sneaky Win and Daniel Bryan Gets a Beatdown from Jey Uso

✖

Tonight's SmackDown was Daniel Bryan's shot at taking down Sami Zayn, who hasn't stopped running his mouth since coming back to SmackDown and reclaiming his Intercontinental Championship (though he will say he never lost it). Bryan focused on chain wrestling and holds early on, grounding Zayn and keeping him towards the center of the ring, but Zayn was able to shake loose and get in some offense, and after Bryan charged at him Zayn evaded and the miss sent Bryan careening out of the ring and to the floor off the barricade.

Zayn got Bryan back in the ring and they ended up colliding. Bryan then got Zayn up on the top turnbuckle and sent him flying down to the mat, though he couldn't get the pin. He was in charge of the match and went back to work on the left arm he worked on earlier in the match.

He kept Zayn grounded though missed a kick due to Zayn rolling out of the way. Bryan got Zay out on the apron but Zayn raked his eyes and then sent him into the post. He then picked up Bryan and hit him with a brain buster, dropping him on the apron on the back of his neck.

Bryan was able to get into the ring and beat the count, but Zayn delivered a blue thunder bomb to Bryan and tried for the pin. Bryan kicked out and Zayn continued to taunt him and slap him around. He picked up Bryan but Bryan landed on his feet and then almost locked in the armbar. They struggled a bit and then Bryan transitioned that into the Yes Lock.

Zayn crawled towards the ropes and got his foot there, making Bryan release him. Zayn went outside and Bryan dove right at him, driving Zayn into the announce table. Bryan got back in the ring but Zayn rolled out. Bryan then went for another dive, connecting again and sending Zayn to the floor.

Zayn ran way up the ramp and Bryan gave chase, and the referee started the count. Zayn then ran back into The ring right before the count, winning the match. We wondered what happened to Bryan and we soon found out, as backstage Jey Uso was beating him down. Kevin Owens broke it up and then went after Uso.

Here's what's on deck for tonight's SmackDown:

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Otis vs King Corbin

Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan

