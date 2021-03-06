WWE's Daniel Bryan Secures Fastlane Match Against Roman Reigns on SmackDown

✖

After the tense staredown between Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns earlier in the night, you knew the match between Bryan and Jey Uso was going to be a brutal one, and early it was Uso who was looking to make a statement. Uso kept running Bryan's face and body against the steel cage while Reigns and Paul Heyman watched, and Reigns just kept telling Uso to keep punishing Bryan. He responded by running his head into the cage wall, but when he went to get out of the cage Bryan pulled him back in.

Uso kept up the attack, but Bryan would finally get some space with a huge kick, and it did some damage to Uso. He kept targeting Uso's left arm, running it into the steel cage and wrenching the shoulder. After an impressive flip, Bryan tried to climb up the cage, but Uso caught him and brought him down on the turnbuckle.

Uso then turned his attention to Bryan's left knee, which was already sore, but then both ended up atop the cage. They would climb down but Uso picked up Bryan and slammed him hard t the mat from the turnbuckle with a Samoan Drop.

They would end up on top of the cage again, and after another hard fall a pin was kicked out and then both stars attempted to ground each other and lock in holds. Then Uso went off, hitting Bryan with a flurry of punches followed by a catapult that sent Bryan's face off the cage.

He did it.@WWEDanielBryan has earned an opportunity at the Universal Championship at Fastlane! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jwbCKYbJWw — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 6, 2021

Bryan attempted to get out of the cage but Uso dragged him back down from the top. Bryan would slam Uso's back against the cage and then slammed Uso to the mat and locked in the Yes Lock. Uso struggled to get to the ropes but even though he got there the no disqualifications stipulation meant it didn't matter, and after a bit more time in the lock he tapped.

Bryan will now get his match against Reigns at Fastlane, and Reigns was clearly annoyed.

You can find the official description of tonight's SmackDown below.

"Daniel Bryan will battle Jey Uso in a Steel Cage Match for the right to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown."

Here's the card:

Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso in Steel Cage Showdown

Bianca Belair vs Shayna Baszler

