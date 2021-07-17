WWE SmackDown Dark Matches Tease More NXT Star Debuts

✖

Last night's SmackDown was the first one in front of live crowds in over a year, and there was a lot to get excited about, including a Championship match, build-up for Money in the Bank, and a surprise return from Finn Balor. Thing is, Balor isn't the only NXT star to make the jump to SmackDown in recent weeks, and if dark matches held ahead of the show are any indication, he won't be the last either. Fightful reported that Harry Smith (Davey Boy Smith Jr.) worked a dark match ahead of the show, but they also revealed that Austin Theory, Odyssey Jones, Xyon Quinn, Aliyah, and Xia Li all worked dark matches as well.

In recent weeks NXT stars like Shotzi Blackheart, Toni Storm, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and Jones have all worked dark matches, and since then Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Storm have either made their SmackDown debuts or have been teased for the blue brand. Kross and Scarlett are now in the thick of a feud with Samoa Joe, and Kross still holds the NXT Championship, so they aren't debuting on either Raw or SmackDown just yet, but odds are they will be sooner rather than later.

Aliyah just had a big breakup with the Robert Stone Brand, and while the assumption was a program would follow between her and her former stable, it was revealed she was traded to Raw for Mandy Rose, who made her return this week.

Theory has also been heavily rumored for Raw or SmackDown, though he is currently part of The Way stable in NXT. It will be interesting to see how things go after Johnny Gargano's loss to Kross for the title, and if he chooses to part ways. Theory had a brief run on Raw previously but moved back to NXT shortly after.

The biggest surprise on here is actually Xia Li because of the timing. Xia is right in the midst of a huge push in NXT as part of Tian Sha, which has become a powerful force within the black and gold brand. Xia also just challenged NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez to a title match, so Xia's move might not be immediate, but the dark matches suggest it is probably going to happen soon.

Are you excited for the NXT stars coming to Raw and SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!