WWE: Edge Taunts Roman Reigns with Jimmy Uso Beatdown on SmackDown

✖

As promised, Jimmy Uso came out at the end of SmackDown to call out his cousin Roman Reigns' opponent Edge, and Jimmy told Edge he didn't need his cousin there because he could handle Edge all by himself. Jimmy kept talking, saying Edge wasn't man enough to step in the middle of the ring face to face with Jimmy Uso. Edge still didn't come out, and Jimmy told him it was no trap and that it was just him calling Edge out. Edge still didn't come out, and Jimmy was getting annoyed, though his music eventually hit, and he said "You think you're smart? All bowed up because you've got your cousin waiting in the wings?"

Don't you see it? He's using you just like he's using your entire family. He then brought up what he did to Jey, and said "you should know you were there. Then when he uses Jey up he starts using you. What happened to you man? What happened to your backbone. What happened to nobody's b****? Now you're just another one of Roman's b******". This isn't a trap for me. This is a trap for you."

Edge then attacked Jimmy and sent him shoulder-first into the post, and then slammed him into the other post. He then set up some steel steps but Jimmy stopped him with a huge kick to the head, and then Jimmy rolled Edge back into the ring. Jimmy then started punching Edge, but Edge dropped Jimmy with a kick.

Then Edge started pounding away with punches to the head and then locked Jimmy into a submission, and Jimmy even tapped but there was no referee or bell, so it didn't matter. Jimmy tried to catch his breath, and Edge set up for a spear. He then charged ahead and knocked Jimmy to the ground with a huge spear.

Edge then went and got a chair and kicked out the bottom bar, and he was going to go for the sesame move he did to Roman at WrestleMania. He did just that, and as he choked Jimmy he told Roman I'm coming for you and that he would do the same thing to him at Money in the Bank. He closed SmackDown with "I don't stop!".

You can check out the full description of tonight's SmackDown below.

"Following his shocking return last week, Edge will address Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight. Plus, Kevin Owens once again takes on his former friend turned bitter enemy Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX"

Can Edge take down Reigns? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!