WWE SmackDown Fans React To Controversial Jeff Hardy, Sheamus Segment

A controversial segment opened up this week's WWE SmackDown between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus in preparation for their match at Backlash this Sunday night. Hardy and Sheamus came out to the ring accompanied by security and a medical professional. In signing the contract for the match, Hardy was forced to take a drug test behind a privacy blocker. A jar of the "specimen" was then shown with the doctor testing it, but Hardy proceeded to take the jar and throw the specimen all over Sheamus.

Given the fact that FOX reportedly paid $1 billion for the rights to WWE SmackDown, fans and industry experts were quick to jump all over this segment as a negative. And it certainly didn't do a lot to improve the perception of WWE or pro wrestling.

WWE fans were quick to respond to what they saw on Twitter and we've compiled some of the best reactions below.