WWE SmackDown Fans React To Controversial Jeff Hardy, Sheamus Segment
A controversial segment opened up this week's WWE SmackDown between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus in preparation for their match at Backlash this Sunday night. Hardy and Sheamus came out to the ring accompanied by security and a medical professional. In signing the contract for the match, Hardy was forced to take a drug test behind a privacy blocker. A jar of the "specimen" was then shown with the doctor testing it, but Hardy proceeded to take the jar and throw the specimen all over Sheamus.
Given the fact that FOX reportedly paid $1 billion for the rights to WWE SmackDown, fans and industry experts were quick to jump all over this segment as a negative. And it certainly didn't do a lot to improve the perception of WWE or pro wrestling.
WWE fans were quick to respond to what they saw on Twitter and we've compiled some of the best reactions below.
Yep, Pretty Gross
This storyline is so gross #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CduQumOGGA— Two Jabronis with a Wrestling Podcast (@TwoJabronisPod) June 13, 2020
The Man's Got A Point
Forget a drug test. Can doctors please check why Jeff Hardy peed out a whole river? No healthy man should produce that much piss #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/k8YqhKKbFU— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) June 13, 2020
A Flaw In Their Logic
So, let me get this straight. Jeff Hardy is taking a piss test that is a rapid result test, for a contract signing for a match on Sunday but isn’t it still possible he can show up on Sunday inebriated if he wanted? #SmackDown— The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) June 13, 2020
This Segment Screams "Vince"
There is piss on television!!! THIS IS GOOD PISS, PAL!!! #WWE #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/oe1PsBAQiv— Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) June 13, 2020
One Billion Dollars
Jeff Hardy takes a urine test and then proceeds to throw a comically large jug of piss onto Sheamus.
It’s practically a repeat of the HBK/McMahon segment in ‘06
This was awful. This whole angle is awful. FOX paid $1 BILLION for piss.#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/BFW4CLU0nt— WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) June 13, 2020
What'd The New Man In Charge Think?
Chappelle's Show Relevant Again
Jeff straight dropped his Piss on Sheamus lol 🤣😂 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hQ5Sh6ckUr— Juan Gonzalez (@JuanG012284) June 13, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.