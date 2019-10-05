WWE Smackdown Fans Are Going Nuts Over The Rock’s Comments on Corbin’s Privates

SmackDown on FOX kicked off with a big opening segment welcoming back a WWE legend. That legend would, of course, be The Rock, and together with The Man Becky Lynch they tore current King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin to absolute shreds. It started with The Rock going on one of ihs trademark promos, but Corbin stopped him midway through though and said this wasn’t his home any longer. Rock didn’t take that lying down and ripped apart his crown and cape and then said “Becky Lynch is The Man but she doesn’t walk around carrying around a pair of testicles”.

It was then Becky’s turn to take a shot at Corbin, and she delivered a knockout blow, saying “but if I did, they’d bee bigger than yours.” The crowd erupted in the arena, and fans on social media went crazy for the putdown as well, and we’ve collected some of our favorite reactions below.

“#SDLive Becky lynch is the man however you dont see her walking around holding a pair of testicles do ya ? But if she did theyd be bigger than yours – baron corbin 😂😂😂 becky lynch”

“Yes. After all, Corbin’s testicles are “perfectly adequate.” (That was my biggest laugh of the segment.)”

“my testicles are perfectly adequate” King Corbin – 2019″

“How does Corbin find the testicles now to go back to the locker room and look his peers in the eye after getting roasted like that? 😂😂”

Here’s the full card for WWE Friday SmackDown.

Charlotte and Becky Lynch (Winner) vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks

Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (Ladder Match)

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

What have you thought of the show so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!