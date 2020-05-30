WWE SmackDown: Jeff Hardy Returns After Arrest and Hands Beatdown to Sheamus

✖

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown started off with a very different sort of storyline, one that used Jeff Hardy's past struggles with alcohol as a part of the narrative. Fans don't seem to be on board with it just yet, and the last we saw of Hardy was when he was arrested and taken away by police at the scene of the crime. Before the episode ended though we saw Hardy make his return, and his entrance would distract Sheamus and allow Daniel Bryan to win, but that wasn't all that was in store for Sheamus.

Hardy looked truly angry, and after Sheamus lost the match Hardy stormed into the ring and pummeled Sheamus until the Celtic Warrior rolled out of the ring and ran to the entrance ramp.

Sheamus looked stunned that Hardy was there, and we're not sure what happened at the police station after Hardy was taken there. He didn't have officers with him, so we're guessing he wasn't charged with a crime.

As for why he was so angry, we're pretty sure WWE is setting up a storyline where Sheamus had something to do with the accident. Hardy was extremely out of it when police found him, and there was the rental agreement in the car that had Hardy's name as well as a bottle of alcohol. All the signs were there, but they seemed to fall right into the cop's hands, so it appears Sheamus might have set it all up.

We'll have to wait and see if that's indeed the case, and it would seem this storyline isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Whether that's a good thing or not, who knows, but if WWE wanted fans to talk about the episode, they certainly got their wish.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"The Intercontinental Championship Tournament heads into the semifinal round as Jeff Hardy faces Daniel Bryan, and Elias battles AJ Styles."

Here's the card for tonight:

Jeff Hardy vs Daniel Bryan

Elias vs AJ Styles

Lacey Evans vs Sonya Deville

Moment of Bliss featuring The New Day

What did you think of SmackDown tonight? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.