WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens Reveals Health Update on His Mother

At Money in the Bank, WWE’s Kevin Owens will team up with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton to take on The Bloodline in a six-man Tag Team match, and tonight the trio hit the ring to get the fans hyped for the impending match. While that certainly happened, it wasn’t a typical promo, as Owens revealed that he’s been at his mother’s bedside the past four days after she had to be rushed to the hospital. Owens said that his family has been by her side ever since, and while he could have stayed there and missed tonight’ show, his mother wouldn’t approve, as she wanted nothing more than for him to live out his dream as a professional wrestler in WWE, and missing the show would only make her mad. We wish Owens’ mom all the best and wish her a speedy recovery.

Owens said, “Monday morning I got a call from my dad, telling me that my mom was rushed to the hospital, I needed to get home. So I jumped on a flight and flew back to Quebec, and that’s where I’ve been for the last five days or so. In the same hospital where she gave birth to me with my dad and my brother at her bedside watching her fight like hell.”

“My dad and my mom are not here tonight and they won’t be here tomorrow because my mom is still in her hospital bed fighting like hell. I know I could’ve stayed home tonight and it would’ve been a problem with anybody back there or out here, and I probably should’ve stayed home, but I didn’t because the one person it would have been a problem for is my mother.”

His Biggest Supporter

Owens spoke about how his mother has been supporting his dream since he was 11 years old. “Because ever since I was 11 years old and I discovered professional wrestling in WWE, she did everything she could along with my dad, to make sure I would realize my dream, get to WWE. She wanted me to fight like hell. She told me every single time to come in here and leave it all in the ring…so if she knew. If she heard that I missed a show because of her she’d be so pissed, so here I am,” Owens said.

“Bloodline, let me tell you this. I am more serious than I’ve been in my entire career,” Owens said. “Tomorrow, win, lose, or draw, all I care about is that I do what my mom has wanted me to do for the last four years. And that is not just kicking the living hell out of Bloodline, it’s to beat their a**** worst than ever before!”

Money in the Bank

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. Jey Uso vs. Andrade

Women’s 2024 Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

We wish Owens’ mother a speedy recovery.