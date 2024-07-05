WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Reveals Design Plans for Money in the Bank Briefcase After Win

WWE’s Money in the Bank is one of the best places to cement yourself as a Championship contender, offering two superstars an opportunity to hold their destiny in their own hands. The Women’s and Men’s Money in the Bank matches will give 12 Superstars the chance to grab the briefcases and instantly become a force in the division, and one of those superstars is SmackDown sensation Tiffany Stratton. Stratton has become one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars, and she will hit another gear if she can best superstars like Lyra Valkyria, Bianca Belair, and Zoey Stark to grab the briefcase first. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Stratton about what she would do if she won the match, and it turns out she’s got grand plans to give the Money in the Bank briefcase a Tiffy Time redesign.

Tiffy Time Redesign

When asked what her plans are for the briefcase when she takes down the competition and wins the match, Stratton already has extensive plans to not just give the briefcase some additional style, but also make it more comfortable to carry around. Arguably, this will be the most stylish it’s ever looked. “So I’m going to paint it pink. I’m going to rhinestone it, and I think I’m going to add an extra strap on, maybe like a fluffy one, and then I’m going to carry it around like a purse,” Stratton said.

Gotta say, the pink color choice is already a nice upgrade, and will instantly make Stratton’s briefcase stand out. Having the strap so you can carry it like a purse is also a nice touch and pretty practical too. You could even add some wheels to have it double as stylish luggage, and if you really want to go all the way, you could have a portable smoothie machine built in. Who doesn’t want smoothies on the go? Okay that last one might be a stretch but when someone does make that happen just remember who loved the idea.

Dream Matches

If Stratton is able to take the briefcase she will have a huge opportunity to create her own dream Championship scenario, as she could challenge any of WWE’s Champions. That currently includes Bayley on SmackDown and Liv Morgan on Monday Night Raw, and both are big challenges for anyone. Stratton has had run-ins with both superstars though, so if anyone can pull it off it would be Stratton. We’ll have to wait and see who she ultimately challenges if she wins, but during a previous conversation with ComicBook, Stratton did reveal two other dream match scenarios.

“I feel like Charlotte Flair, she and I have similar styles. She was a gymnast,” Stratton said. “I have always wanted to… I think Charlotte Flair is one of my dream matches, for sure. Bianca Belair, I love her. I love watching her. She’s so fun to watch. Again, we both have similar backgrounds. I did CrossFit. She also did CrossFit before coming to NXT. Yeah, Bianca and Charlotte for sure.”

Money in the Bank Card

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. Jey Uso vs. Andrade

Women’s 2024 Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

