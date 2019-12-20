WWE SmackDown: Two Champions Will Be In Action Tonight

Two matches involving current champions have been announced for tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.
Tonight’s show, which takes place from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, will see WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley face Dana Brooke and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day face Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Both bouts will be non title matches.
The women’s match was set up following the two having wrestled on last week’s show. Brooke took to Twitter to challenge Bayley to a rematch, which was accepted and latter announced by WWE. Bayley had previously said on Twitter that the two should “do it again,” a statement that Brooke took and ran with.
Last week wasn’t about stepping up to YOUR level @itsBayleyWWE , it was about showing #Smackdown and the @WWE Universe what I am capable of. How about another go, champ? #wwe https://t.co/WRBt012DzH— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 19, 2019
Well there’s your first mistake, trying to impress the @WWE universe. And even though you don’t really deserve another shot with me, I’ll allow it. Just not for my championship. https://t.co/EgXyiNiMJO— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 20, 2019
.@DanaBrookeWWE took to social media to challenge @itsBayleyWWE to a rematch TOMORROW NIGHT on #SmackDown. https://t.co/MdbPsrud3Z— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2019
The men’s match was announced via a post on WWE.com:
The New Day welcome challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
Following a successful title defense at WWE TLC, The New Day will face Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a non-title match.
In the first edition of this matchup, the Intercontinental Champion & The Swiss Cyborg answered the champions’ post-Thanksgiving open challenge, but a well-timed Trouble in Paradise carried Kofi Kingston & Big E to the victory. Can Sami Zayn’s stable put The New Day on notice, or will the champions continue their dominance?