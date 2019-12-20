WWE SmackDown: Two Champions Will Be In Action Tonight

Two matches involving current champions have been announced for tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Tonight’s show, which takes place from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, will see WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley face Dana Brooke and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day face Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Both bouts will be non title matches.

The women’s match was set up following the two having wrestled on last week’s show. Brooke took to Twitter to challenge Bayley to a rematch, which was accepted and latter announced by WWE. Bayley had previously said on Twitter that the two should “do it again,” a statement that Brooke took and ran with.

Last week wasn’t about stepping up to YOUR level @itsBayleyWWE , it was about showing #Smackdown and the @WWE Universe what I am capable of. How about another go, champ? #wwe https://t.co/WRBt012DzH — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 19, 2019

Well there’s your first mistake, trying to impress the @WWE universe. And even though you don’t really deserve another shot with me, I’ll allow it. Just not for my championship. https://t.co/EgXyiNiMJO — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 20, 2019

The men’s match was announced via a post on WWE.com: