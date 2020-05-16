WWE SmackDown: Watch Otis Try to Cash In Money In The Bank on Braun Strowman

✖

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with Otis on Miz TV with Miz and Morrison, but it didn't take long for Otis to upset The Miz and end up in a tag team match later in the night. Unfortunately, Tucker wasn't in town, so he had to go find himself a tag team partner, and crazily enough he found the monster among men himself Braun Strowman. The Universal Champion surprised Miz and Morrison by coming out to tag with Otis, and the two had quite the entertaining match, working really well as a team. They came out with the victory, and Mandy Rose even came out to congratulate Otis, but that's when fans noticed that Otis set his briefcase down while Braun was focused on Mandy, and moved like he was going to charge Braun. Before he could Braun turned around, but it truly looked as if Otis was just about to cash in that Money in the Bank briefcase.

After Braun turned around he looked quite suspiciously at Otis, giving him the side-eye. Otis then said he was just kidding, just playing it for laughs, then went in for a fist bump. Braun was still hesitant, but ultimately gave him one back, and then Otis picked up and hugged Mandy Rose.

We're pretty sure Braun doesn't think it was all a joke, but this could be a pattern over the next few weeks. Sure Otis seems like a lovable guy, but that doesn't mean he won't seize an opportunity when one comes his way, and that could mean a Championship is in his future.

Does @otiswwe know the power he has in his hands? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jR2DM7cDj7 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 16, 2020

You can see how it all played out in the video above, which posted with the caption "Does @otiswwe know the power he has in his hands? #SmackDown"

We're inclined to think he does.

"Otis brings his Money in the Bank contract to "Miz TV," Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown and a tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion begins on FOX."

The full SmackDown card is as follows.

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Baron Corbin vs Elias

Otis and Mystery Partner vs Miz and Morrison

Charlotte Flair Returns to SmackDown

Was Otis going to cash in on Braun? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

