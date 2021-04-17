WWE Fans Are Loving Pat McAfee's Commentary on SmackDown

It was announced earlier today that Pat McAfee would be joining the WWE SmackDown commentary team alongside Michael Cole, and his big debut was during tonight's episode. McAfee made a huge impression during his run on NXT in a feud with Adam Cole, showcasing his mic skills during every single appearance and then delivering a great match at TakeOver on top of it. That's why fans were excited to see what he could do on SmackDown, and reactions quickly started flying in, and you can see some of them starting on the next slide.

McAfee ended up taking a loss to Cole during that NXT feud, but fans were hoping he would be back for another program. He is returning to WWE now, just not in the way anyone expected, so at least for now, It appears he won't be back in NXT.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

The blue brand prepares for the fallout from WrestleMania as Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode look to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio battles Otis and more.

Here's what is on deck:

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs The Street Profits

Rey Mysterio vs Otis

