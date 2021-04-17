WWE Fans Are Loving Pat McAfee's Commentary on SmackDown
It was announced earlier today that Pat McAfee would be joining the WWE SmackDown commentary team alongside Michael Cole, and his big debut was during tonight's episode. McAfee made a huge impression during his run on NXT in a feud with Adam Cole, showcasing his mic skills during every single appearance and then delivering a great match at TakeOver on top of it. That's why fans were excited to see what he could do on SmackDown, and reactions quickly started flying in, and you can see some of them starting on the next slide.
McAfee ended up taking a loss to Cole during that NXT feud, but fans were hoping he would be back for another program. He is returning to WWE now, just not in the way anyone expected, so at least for now, It appears he won't be back in NXT.
You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.
The blue brand prepares for the fallout from WrestleMania as Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode look to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio battles Otis and more.
Here's what is on deck:
SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs The Street Profits
Rey Mysterio vs Otis
What have you thought of McAfee on SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Broke Twitter
prevnext
Pat McAfee being the new colour guy on SD broke twitter— Future Bendeavours (@BenthDegree) April 17, 2021
Huge
prevnext
Pat McAfee gonna be huge for WWE in the coming days #PatMcAfee #SmackDownOnFox #SmackDown— Sacnilk Combat Sports (@SacnilkCombat) April 17, 2021
GOAT Level
prevnext
Pat McAfee and Michael Cole is a goat-level commentary duo, possibly #SmackDownOnFox— KawadaSmile (@KawadaSmile) April 17, 2021
Doing Great
prevnext
PAT MCAFEE IS DOING GREAT RIGHT NOW!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #SmackDown— SMOOTH CAP LOCKS (@SMOOTHCAPLOCKS) April 17, 2021
Already Good
prevnext
I can tell pat mcafee is already good on commentary #WWE #SmackDown— Smith (@Ghostsquad555) April 17, 2021
THAT DAMN GOOD
prevnext
I told y’all Pat Mcafee is THAT DAMN GOOD #smackdown— Gavin Alston (@GavinAlston17) April 17, 2021
30 Minutes In
prevnext
30 minutes in and I can confidently say, Pat McAfee is very good at this #SmackDown— Josh Gross (@josh3302) April 17, 2021
So Far So Good
prev
Pat McAfee on #SmackDown??? I didn’t realize that was happening. I actually like this. He’s great so far. #WWE— Psymin (@Psymin1) April 17, 2021