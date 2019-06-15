WWE SmackDown: Alexa Bliss Segment, Dolph Ziggler Match Announced For Show

This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown Live is slowly taking shape.

As WWE has revealed several segments now for this week’s RAW (plus one rumored big return), they’ve followed up with a couple of pieces of information on this week’s SmackDown as well.

Alexa Bliss, a RAW superstar, will appear on SmackDown once again this week. Not only is this due to the “Wild Card Rule,” but Bliss will be challenging WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for the title at next Sunday’s Stomping Grounds PPV event.

Bliss became the SmackDown number one contender two weeks ago on the show by defeating Charlotte Flair and Carmella. That night, Bliss was on the show to host Bayley in a special SmackDown edition of the ‘Moment of Bliss’ talk show segment. This week, they’ll rekindle that with Bliss once again hosting a ‘Moment of Bliss’ on SmackDown with Bayley advertised as the guest.

Later on the show, Dolph Ziggler will face Xavier Woods of the New Day in a singles contest. Ziggler will be challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at Stomping Grounds next Sunday.

